Florida State women enter campaign needing to replace top three scorers

Florida State's Nausia Woolfolk (13) and Florida State's Nicki Ekhomu (12) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s basketball team continues to prepare for a season despite not knowing the name, date or time of it’s first opponent.

The garnett and gold will not have Seminole legend Sue Semrau on the sidelines, after she announced a leave of absence in September.

Additionally, the Seminoles enter the season without the services of Kiah Gillespie, Nicki Ekhomu and Nausia Woolfolk, the three leading scorers for FSU a season ago.

That trio combined for 62% of FSU’s offensive production, each averaging at least 14 points a game a season ago.

Interim Head Coach Brooke Wycoff says everyone has worked hard to fill their shoes, but a few have stood out so far.

“Bianca Jackson, she really is in a position to take on a roll of filling shoes and taking ownership offensively and defensively. Morgan Jones, who has started a majority of the college games she has played in the last two years, she’s played is ready and has the minutes logged, the experience in the big games. Sammie Puisis, who got a lot of opportunity, especially toward the end of last season, is ready to come out and shoot the ball and has really taken ownership of trying to better defensively so she can stay on the floor,” Wycoff said.

Jones leads all returning FSU players in points from a season ago, averaging 5.8 points per game last season.

