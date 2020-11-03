Godby girls looking for rebound year in shortened season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Godby High School girls basketball team is looking for a rebound season in 2020/21.

Last season, Godby went 7-18 and didn’t advance past the district tournament.

The girls are back and ready to play, however, like all the Leon County Public Schools, the skill level and conditioning are not where they would normally be because they were not allowed to do anything this summer or this fall before the first official day of practice.

Also, instead of the normal 25-game season, Godby will play 15.

Head Coach Chelsea Johnson-Muir says this does put the girls behind when districts roll around, but this is just more adversity they can overcome.

“We don’t get to see those momentums. We don’t get to have those streaks. We have some long gaps between some of the games. That kind of hurts us a little bit when we go into the playoffs, but the fact of the matter is one of the things I teach the ladies is obstacles are going to come it’s about if we are able to adjust and meet the level that we need to be on,” Johnson-Muir said.

Godby’s first game of the season is November 17 at home against North Florida Christian.

