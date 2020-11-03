Jefferson County to leave Sunshine State Athletic Conference

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County football team will leave the Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Tigers Head Coach Ira Reynolds confirmed to WCTV.

Reynolds cited a lack of stability as to why Jefferson County is leaving the conference.

This week, Jefferson County was set to play Sneads for the conference title. Reynolds says, though, the conference championship has no impact on the FHSAA playoffs and he wants his team to get healthy for the first round begins on November 13 and the game won’t be played.

Reynolds also says there was no guaranteed home game with the conference tournament and he prefers to schedule home games to help the program make money and potentially assist the other non-revenue sports.

Reynolds also stated this season, for example, he only had one home game. He says the lack of revenue from home games makes running a program more difficult.

Jefferson County plays in the North Florida League, which is currently comprised of Baker, Graceville, Wewahitchka, Sneads, Holmes County, Port St. Joe and Blountstown.

