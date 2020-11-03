Leon County Canvassing Board counts record number of mail in ballots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Canvassing Board is hard at work counting tens of thousands of mail-in ballots.

On the eve of the November election, more than 65,000 mail-in ballots were already counted in Leon County, with more coming in during election season’s final hours.

On Monday the Supervisor of Elections office transformed the dropbox ballots to a drive-thru site. It will be the only location to drop off mail-in ballots on Tuesday.

The more than 65,000 mail-in ballots is a new record for Leon County. Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says the last record was the primaries, when 44,000 were counted. Before that, 37,000 were counted in the 2018 general elections.

But even with the number nearly doubling, elections officials say there have been few issues, especially with things like matching signatures.

“Truly, I think signature problems that we’re used to seeing are at about the same level, or maybe even lower than we usually see because I think voters really got the message through our educational outreach campaigns,” Earley said.

Earley added that the gal is to have all mail-in ballots counted by the end of election night, but with more ballots coming in through Tuesday night they expect to have a thousand or two left to count heading into Wednesday.

As for security protocol, elections office officials say an officer will be at the Supervisor of Elections office, but there will be no officers pre-positioned at any other polling locations.

Elections officials say there have been no major issues at polling places during early voting, but local law enforcement and elections officials are prepared.

“There were some rumors yesterday about early voting, nothing came to pass, everyone was on the alert for it though. We put some extra precautions in place for the Souls to the Polls march,” Earley said. “We are keeping an eye on everything we hear, with what voters might inform us of.”

Earley says they continue to be in contact with TPD and the LCSO. He added, if voters have concerns, see something or hear something, they are asked to call the elections office.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.