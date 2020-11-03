Advertisement

Leon County Canvassing Board counts record number of mail in ballots

On Monday the Supervisor of Elections office transformed the drop box ballots to a drive-thru site. It will be the only location to drop off mail in ballots on Tuesday
On Monday the Supervisor of Elections office transformed the drop box ballots to a drive-thru site. It will be the only location to drop off mail in ballots on Tuesday(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Canvassing Board is hard at work counting tens of thousands of mail-in ballots.

On the eve of the November election, more than 65,000 mail-in ballots were already counted in Leon County, with more coming in during election season’s final hours.

On Monday the Supervisor of Elections office transformed the dropbox ballots to a drive-thru site. It will be the only location to drop off mail-in ballots on Tuesday.

The more than 65,000 mail-in ballots is a new record for Leon County. Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says the last record was the primaries, when 44,000 were counted. Before that, 37,000 were counted in the 2018 general elections.

But even with the number nearly doubling, elections officials say there have been few issues, especially with things like matching signatures.

“Truly, I think signature problems that we’re used to seeing are at about the same level, or maybe even lower than we usually see because I think voters really got the message through our educational outreach campaigns,” Earley said.

Earley added that the gal is to have all mail-in ballots counted by the end of election night, but with more ballots coming in through Tuesday night they expect to have a thousand or two left to count heading into Wednesday.

As for security protocol, elections office officials say an officer will be at the Supervisor of Elections office, but there will be no officers pre-positioned at any other polling locations.

Elections officials say there have been no major issues at polling places during early voting, but local law enforcement and elections officials are prepared.

“There were some rumors yesterday about early voting, nothing came to pass, everyone was on the alert for it though. We put some extra precautions in place for the Souls to the Polls march,” Earley said. “We are keeping an eye on everything we hear, with what voters might inform us of.”

Earley says they continue to be in contact with TPD and the LCSO. He added, if voters have concerns, see something or hear something, they are asked to call the elections office.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee businesses offer free rides to the polls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Even with so many options to vote this year, sometimes finding the transportation to do so can still be a challenge.

FHSAA

Jefferson County to leave Sunshine State Athletic Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Jefferson County football team will leave the Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Tigers Head Coach Ira Reynolds confirmed to WCTV.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: November 2, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, November 2.

News

Local Democrats and Republicans both say they feel confident ahead of Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
After multiple political events in Tallahassee on Sunday, leaders on both sides say they feel confident about the election.

Latest News

News

Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: November 2, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, November 2.

Seminoles

Dillingham: Creating angles key to FSU running game success

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Seminoles rank fourth in the ACC with just under 200 yards on the ground per game.

Seminoles

Norvell says day off to vote a ‘great gesture’ by NCAA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
On the eve of Election Day, Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell was asked about a new mandate from the NCAA put in place to allow for more civic engagement from student-athletes.

News

Valdosta Police investigating death at home on Gornto Road

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a death at a home on Gornto Road.

News

Local Democrats and Republicans both say they feel confident ahead of Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
After multiple political events in Tallahassee on Sunday, leaders on both sides say they feel confident about the election.

State

Not over til it’s over: Election supervisors stress elections not final until all votes are counted

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Changes to Florida law have basically solved the problems of 20 years ago, but this election won’t be over until it’s over.