StarMetro offers free rides to the polls

On Tuesday many of the routes remained pretty quiet as more and more voters choose to cast their ballots early.
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee and StarMetro are helping voters roll up to the polls for free this election day.

The transportation service is providing free rides to the polls all day on Tuesday. That applies to all regular, fixed-route and dial-a-ride services.

StarMetro staff say there is a bus route that stops at nearly every polling location in the city.

Leon County received a record number of early, and mail in ballots this fall. But even as more people choose alternative options, StarMetro staff say they continue to offer free rides in order to do their part in helping out the community.

“Since we’ve been doing early voting, generally on elections day it’s not as bad because most people go ahead and vote early. So it’s not like the buses go ahead and get flooded or anything like that, but for those who do have to go vote or wait until the last minute they have that opportunity,” said Lawrence Ransom, Superintendent of Transit Services. “We just want to ensure that everybody has a way to get to the polls, all the polling sites at their location or their area, this is something that we do every voting term.”

Due to the pandemic, the bus service schedule has shifted slightly, now ending around 8:00pm. That is one hour after the polls officially close.

Rides will be free until buses stop running Tuesday.

