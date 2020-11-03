Advertisement

Tallahassee businesses offer free rides to the polls

Even with so many options to vote this year, sometimes finding the transportation to do so can still be a challenge.
Even with so many options to vote this year, sometimes finding the transportation to do so can still be a challenge.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee local businesses and organizations are helping provide residents with free rides to the polls.

More than 130,000 people have cast their ballot in Leon County ahead of Tuesday election day. More than half of those have utilized mail in ballots.

On Monday and Tuesday mail in ballots will only be accepted at the drive-thru drop box location at the Supervisor of Elections office.

But even with so many options to vote this year, sometimes finding the transportation to do so can still be a challenge.

That’s why some businesses and organizations are stepping up to help.

One of those is T&M Transportation. The local taxi company will be offering free rides to polling locations throughout the day Tuesday.

Owner Terrance McNaire says this is the first time his businesses is doing so. He says, he noticed some voters being discouraged to vote because of not having access to transportation. Being able to provide that, he added, this is his way of giving back to the community.

“A lot of people seem to have problems getting to the polls, to and from the polls, and that causes a lot of people not to go vote,” McNair said. “I feel like it’s very important to go out and vote.”

McNair says to call T&M Transportation to schedule a time.

The City of Tallahassee is also offering free rides through StarMetro. The city says that includes all regular, fixed-route service and dial-a-ride services.

Ride share companies like Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to polling places.

All services require masks.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Jefferson County to leave Sunshine State Athletic Conference

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Jefferson County football team will leave the Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Tigers Head Coach Ira Reynolds confirmed to WCTV.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: November 2, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, November 2.

News

Local Democrats and Republicans both say they feel confident ahead of Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
After multiple political events in Tallahassee on Sunday, leaders on both sides say they feel confident about the election.

News

Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: November 2, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, November 2.

Latest News

Seminoles

Dillingham: Creating angles key to FSU running game success

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Seminoles rank fourth in the ACC with just under 200 yards on the ground per game.

Seminoles

Norvell says day off to vote a ‘great gesture’ by NCAA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
On the eve of Election Day, Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell was asked about a new mandate from the NCAA put in place to allow for more civic engagement from student-athletes.

News

Valdosta Police investigating death at home on Gornto Road

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a death at a home on Gornto Road.

News

Local Democrats and Republicans both say they feel confident ahead of Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
After multiple political events in Tallahassee on Sunday, leaders on both sides say they feel confident about the election.

State

Not over til it’s over: Election supervisors stress elections not final until all votes are counted

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Changes to Florida law have basically solved the problems of 20 years ago, but this election won’t be over until it’s over.

State

Democrats hold vote lead going into Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
With 8.9 million Floridians having already cast their vote ahead of Election Day, only 450,000 voters would have to go to the polls Tuesday to match the turnout in 2016.