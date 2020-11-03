Tallahassee businesses offer free rides to the polls

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee local businesses and organizations are helping provide residents with free rides to the polls.

More than 130,000 people have cast their ballot in Leon County ahead of Tuesday election day. More than half of those have utilized mail in ballots.

On Monday and Tuesday mail in ballots will only be accepted at the drive-thru drop box location at the Supervisor of Elections office.

But even with so many options to vote this year, sometimes finding the transportation to do so can still be a challenge.

That’s why some businesses and organizations are stepping up to help.

One of those is T&M Transportation. The local taxi company will be offering free rides to polling locations throughout the day Tuesday.

Owner Terrance McNaire says this is the first time his businesses is doing so. He says, he noticed some voters being discouraged to vote because of not having access to transportation. Being able to provide that, he added, this is his way of giving back to the community.

“A lot of people seem to have problems getting to the polls, to and from the polls, and that causes a lot of people not to go vote,” McNair said. “I feel like it’s very important to go out and vote.”

McNair says to call T&M Transportation to schedule a time.

The City of Tallahassee is also offering free rides through StarMetro. The city says that includes all regular, fixed-route service and dial-a-ride services.

Ride share companies like Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to polling places.

All services require masks.

