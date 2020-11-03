Tallahassee Fire Department responds to Griffin Heights apartment fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to an apartment fire on Basin Street Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, fire fighters first received reports about a fire at Griffin Heights around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters were dispatched immediately and found heavy smoke and fire in a second floor apartment once they arrived on scene.

“Everyone was out and there were no reported injuries,” the release says.

One apartment experienced heavy fire damage, but firefighters managed to contain the fire before other apartments could be destroyed.

TFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents. TFD says the Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County EMS assisted on scene.

