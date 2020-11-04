Advertisement

After Election Night win, next steps for the new Leon County Children’s Services Council

By Monica Casey
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Children’s Services Council referendum passed on Tuesday night with 65% of the vote; now, leaders discuss what’s next.

Local leaders and elected officials came down on both sides of the issue ahead of the vote.

The next steps begin with the Leon County Commission; that group will provide a list of 15 names to the governor.

The governor will choose five of the names, which makes up half of the CSC.

The other half of the CSC is mandated by statute.

Those five members include:

  • The Leon County Schools Superintendent (Rocky Hanna)
  • A DCF District Administrator
  • A Juvenile Court Judge
  • A Leon County Commissioner
  • A Leon County School Board Member

“Once we submit the list of 15 names to the governor to pick those five, we really need to wait on the governor to pick those five names. And once those names are selected, we then can have a full-fledged Children’s Services Council meeting where we can start to plan and we could possibly have some of the operations starting next year sometime,” said County Commissioner Rick Minor.

Commissioner Minor has been a vocal supporter for the creation of the CSC from the start; he says he wants opponents to know he is going to take every possible step to keep the Board accountable and ensure evidence backs up initiatives.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow was on the other side of the issue.

In a statement, he told WCTV, “We’ve been saying these issues should be prioritized for a long time, and now there’s a clear mandate from the voters to do it. Looking forward to providing oversight and offering support throughout this process.”

The exact amount of a tax that the CSC would levy will not be determined until the group exists.

