TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - President Donald Trump is projected to win Florida in the 2020 election, according to the Associated Press.

The AP called the race with 96% of precincts reporting. Trump had a 51.3% to 47.8% lead over Biden at that point.

