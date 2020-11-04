Brian Welch wins Leon Co. Commission District 4 seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Brian Welch has won the Leon County Commission’s fourth district seat.

Welch beat incumbent and Commission Chairman Bryan Desloge in order to win the seat. Desloge had held the seat since 2006.

According to Welch and his campaign, Desloge called him to concede the race.

Bryan Welch confirms to me that Bryan Desloge has conceded in the race for district seat four @WCTV — Sophia Carolina Hernandez (@SophiaWCTV) November 4, 2020

When 94% of precincts were reporting, Welch had 21,038 votes, while Desloge had 15,960.

For more local election results, follow this link.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.