Brian Welch wins Leon Co. Commission District 4 seat

Brian Welch has won the Leon County Commission’s fourth district seat.
Brian Welch has won the Leon County Commission's fourth district seat.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Brian Welch has won the Leon County Commission’s fourth district seat.

Welch beat incumbent and Commission Chairman Bryan Desloge in order to win the seat. Desloge had held the seat since 2006.

According to Welch and his campaign, Desloge called him to concede the race.

When 94% of precincts were reporting, Welch had 21,038 votes, while Desloge had 15,960.

For more local election results, follow this link.

