Advertisement

Buddy Carter wins reelection for Ga.’s 1st congressional district

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA)
Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - Buddy Carter is projected to retain his seat as Georgia’s representative in Congress for the state’s first congressional district, according to the Associated Press.

With 50% of precincts reporting, Carter had 126,852 votes, while his challenger, Joyce Griggs, recorded 73,409 votes.

You can find more election results on this page.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Election Day 2020: Results trickling in for South Georgia and North Florida

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
WCTV will have special coverage of local races on air and online as results trickle in tonight.

News

Florida voters pass amendment raising state’s minimum wage

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Christine Sexton | News Service of Florida
The hike in the minimum wage would be phased in through Sept. 30, 2026, but it would represent a significant move in a state heavily dependent on tourism and the service industry for jobs.

News

Chuck Brannan wins Florida House district 10 seat

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Chuck Brannan has won the district 10 seat for the Florida House of Representatives.

News

Referendum on creation of Children’s Services Council passes

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The referendum establishing a Children’s Services Council in Leon County has passed.

News

Rocky Hanna wins reelection for Leon Co. Superintendent

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Rocky Hanna has won his reelection bid for Superintendent of Leon County Schools.

Latest News

News

Carolyn Cummings wins Leon County Commission’s at large seat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Carolyn Cummings has won the race for the Leon County Commission’s at large seat.

News

Curtis Richardson wins Tallahassee City Commission District 2 seat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Curtis Richardson has won the lone Tallahassee City Commission seat up for grabs this election.

News

Florida Constitutional Amendment 5 passes, according to AP

Updated: 1 hours ago
Florida homeowners could have more time to transfer some tax benefits from an old home to a new one.

News

Austin Scott wins Georgia congressional district 8 seat

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rep. Austin Scott has secured his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

News

Florida Constitutional Amendment 6 to pass

Updated: 2 hours ago
Amendment 6 changes a current rule that lets the homestead property tax discount expire upon a veteran’s death.