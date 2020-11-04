Buddy Carter wins reelection for Ga.’s 1st congressional district
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - Buddy Carter is projected to retain his seat as Georgia’s representative in Congress for the state’s first congressional district, according to the Associated Press.
With 50% of precincts reporting, Carter had 126,852 votes, while his challenger, Joyce Griggs, recorded 73,409 votes.
