TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Carolyn Cummings has won the race for the Leon County Commission’s at large seat.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Cummings received 76,320 votes, while opponents Kelly Otte and Melissa Villar had 61,087 and 1,702 votes, respectively.

