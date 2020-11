TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chuck Brannan has won the district 10 seat for the Florida House of Representatives.

In his bid for reelection, the Republican racked up 58,822 votes, while his challenger, Rock Aboujaoude, received 16,435 votes.

