TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Curtis Richardson has won the lone Tallahassee City Commission seat up for grabs this election.

Richardson received 70% of the votes in order to secure the district two seat on the commission. Meanwhile, Bill Shack received 30% votes. As of publication of this story, 98% of precincts have reported.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.