Florida Constitutional Amendment 1 projected to pass

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Constitutional Amendment up for vote on Tuesday changing how Florida defines eligible voters is projected to pass, according to the Associated Press.

Right now, the Florida Constitution reads, “every citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.” Amendment 1 proposed that the language change to “Only a citizen of the United States.”

With 77% of precincts reporting, 7.3 million votes in favor of the amendment were tallied, while 1.9 million votes were against it.

The amendment was first approved in Nov. 2018, and it made the ballot in Sept. 2019.

It is already illegal for non-citizens to vote in Florida, so the change would have no legal impact If passed.

The amendment was sponsored by Florida Citizen Voters.

Here is a look at the exact language of the ballot summary for Amendment 1:

This amendment provides that only United States Citizens who are at least eighteen years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote, as provided by law, shall be qualified to vote in a Florida election.

