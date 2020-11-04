Advertisement

Florida Constitutional Amendment 5 passes, according to AP

Constitutional Amendment 5 extends the period a person can transfer their “Save Our Homes” benefits.
(WCTV)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida homeowners could have more time to transfer some tax benefits from an old home to a new one.

On Tuesday night, the AP projected Amendment 5 would pass. With 94% of precincts reporting, Florida voters voted 74-26% for “Yes”.

Constitutional Amendment 5 extends the period a person can transfer their “Save Our Homes” benefits from two years, to three years.

Here is a look at the exact language of the ballot summary for Amendment 5:

Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective date January 1, 2021, to increase, from 2 years to 3 years, the period of time during which accrued Save-Our-Homes benefits may be transferred from a prior homestead to a new homestead.

You can find more information on this amendment here.

