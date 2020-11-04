Florida Constitutional Amendment 6 to pass

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Constitutional Amendment that would allow a property tax discount to transfer to the spouses of fallen military veterans looks likely to pass.

With 84% of precincts reporting, 8.7 million votes in favor of the amendment were tallied, while 982,460 votes against it were recorded.

The Associated Press called the race at that point.

Amendment 6 changes a current rule that lets the homestead property tax discount expire upon a veteran’s death.

The state legislature proposed this amendment.

Here is a look at the exact language of the ballot summary for Amendment 6:

Provides that the homestead property tax discount for certain veterans with permanent combat-related disabilities carries over to such veteran’s surviving spouse who holds legal or beneficial title to, and who permanently resides on, the homestead property, until he or she remarries or sells or otherwise disposes of the property. The discount may be transferred to a new homestead property of the surviving spouse under certain conditions. The amendment takes effect January 1, 2021.

