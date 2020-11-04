Gov. DeSantis praises election supervisors for ‘timely and transparent’ results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Governor applauded election supervisors across the state Wednesday for what he called a “timely and transparent” tabulating and reporting of election results.

“Perhaps 2020 was the year that we finally vanquished the ghost of Bush versus Gore,” Governor Ron DeSantis said at a midday press conference Wednesday.

DeSantis criticized several other battleground states that are still counting ballots.

“If the third most populous state in the country can count 11 million votes, produce a result across the board, why can’t some of these other states that are much smaller?” DeSantis said.

"I think it’s a testament to the state’s performance as we see chaos unfolding in some of these other battleground states where the votes may not be counted for days, where one state isn’t counting anything today, they’re just going to come back tomorrow, that people are actually looking at Florida and asking the question "Why can’t these states be more like Florida? "

Governor DeSantis called President Donald Trump’s win in Florida “a significant victory.” He attributed that to the president’s many campaign stops and rallies in Florida and his track record of helping with hurricane relief, military bases, and the space program.

DeSantis criticized media networks for waiting so long to call the Florida race and criticized pollsters who he says “couldn’t have missed this one, I think, any worse.”

