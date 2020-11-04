Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis praises election supervisors for ‘timely and transparent’ results

By Julie Montanaro
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Governor applauded election supervisors across the state Wednesday for what he called a “timely and transparent” tabulating and reporting of election results.

“Perhaps 2020 was the year that we finally vanquished the ghost of Bush versus Gore,” Governor Ron DeSantis said at a midday press conference Wednesday.

DeSantis criticized several other battleground states that are still counting ballots.

“If the third most populous state in the country can count 11 million votes, produce a result across the board, why can’t some of these other states that are much smaller?” DeSantis said.

"I think it’s a testament to the state’s performance as we see chaos unfolding in some of these other battleground states where the votes may not be counted for days, where one state isn’t counting anything today, they’re just going to come back tomorrow, that people are actually looking at Florida and asking the question "Why can’t these states be more like Florida? "

Governor DeSantis called President Donald Trump’s win in Florida “a significant victory.” He attributed that to the president’s many campaign stops and rallies in Florida and his track record of helping with hurricane relief, military bases, and the space program.

DeSantis criticized media networks for waiting so long to call the Florida race and criticized pollsters who he says “couldn’t have missed this one, I think, any worse.”

You can watch the press conference, which was broadcast live on WCTV’s Facebook page, below.

Florida governor press conference 11/4/20

LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference from the state capitol.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4 #Tally19 protesters take diversion deal

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Four protestors opt for diversion deal, the rest are expected back in court soon

News

Leon Co. deputy’s house, cars shot up

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Edan Schultz
TPD officers found that a deputy’s house, patrol vehicle and personal vehicle had been shot several times.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

News

Georgia election official: Roughly 200K votes left to count

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The uncounted votes include absentee ballots and 40,000 to 50,000 ballots cast during the state’s early voting period, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Storm Eta over Nicaragua, but could reemerge in the Caribbean Sea

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Eta was over South America Wednesday afternoon, but it could return to the Caribbean by next weekend.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Nov. 4, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Nov. 4, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 4, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Nov. 3, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Nov. 4, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Hannah's Wednesday Morning Forecast: Nov. 4, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

News

Tallahassee voters expereince short lines, short wait times on Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The lines at the Donald Tucker Civic Center were nothing like they were during early voting.