Hannah’s Wednesday, November 4th morning forecast

Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Sunshine will stick around this afternoon with temperatures rising into the mid-70s across the region. The region we’re seeing so much sunshine across the area is because of dry air brought to the region by a high pressure system sitting over the southeastern United States. It will be a great afternoon to take a walk after work and school.

We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Eta. Eta will continue to weaken for the remainder of the week. However, Saturday the storm is foretasted to move back into the Caribbean, and re-strengthen into a Tropical Storm. The current track has Eta moving towards southern Florida Sunday night. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast. We’ll need to watch Eta over the next several days. It’s too early to determine potential impacts for our area. However, it’s always a good idea to check on your hurricane preparedness kit.

