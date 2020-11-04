It’s stress awareness day: You need to chill

(CNN) – Post-election anxiety, the pandemic and working from home, all these things are making it difficult for us to manage our stress levels these days.

“Not really distinguishing between work and home, moms with all the kids at home, etc. It’s been very very stressful for many many people,” according to Dr. Graham Simpson with Opt Health, a telemedicine app.

In the end, he says it’s all about self-care.

Here are his five tips to de-stress:

Move your body – release feel-good endorphins by exercising or simply stretching Breathe – take little breaks to rest your mind and re-center yourself Get enough sleep – rest boosts your mood, so create a routine and get regular sleep Do things that make you happy – pick up a hobby, learn new things to boost your mood Get your nutrient levels checked – even if you’re doing all the right things, you could still be struggling if they’re not right

