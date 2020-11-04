Advertisement

LCSO deputies arrest 17-year-old boy for stealing guns from cars

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies have arrested a 17-year-old boy after two stolen guns were found in his room.

Deputies responded to a group home in the 700 block of Lenova Drive after someone called them about the guns in the boy’s bedroom.

LCSO says while investigating, deputies found a 9mm Ruger handgun and a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun in the room. The boy later admitted to stealing the guns in two separate car burglaries while he checked for unlocked door handles, according to LCSO.

Deputies also found a set of golf cart keys belonging to a cart reported stolen to LCSO. The boy said he stole the cart from a shed at a nearby house.

“Car shopping is a common practice for criminals when looking to enter unlocked vehicles and steal belongings,” the press release says. “LCSO reminds citizens to lock their vehicles and homes and remove all firearms from vehicles at night.”

The boy faces charges of unarmed burglary, armed burglary, grand theft of firearm, grand theft, possession of firearm by minor and violation of probation.

