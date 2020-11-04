Leon Co. deputy’s house, cars shot up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that damaged the home and cars of one of their own.

Tallahassee Police initially responded after shots rang out around 10 p.m. Tuesday night in the 3100 block of Huntington Woods Boulevard.

TPD officers found that a deputy’s house, patrol vehicle and personal vehicle had been shot several times.

The deputy and his family were home at the time, but no one was hurt.

After an initial investigation, Tallahassee Police turned over the case to Leon County’s Violent Crimes Unit.

LCSO says this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300 or to remain anonymous, contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850)574-TIPS (8477).

