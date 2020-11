TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Loranne Ausley has won the seat for Florida State Senate District 3.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Ausley collected 135,435 votes. Meanwhile, Marva Preston garnered 120,052 votes.

In other words, Ausley won 53% of the votes.

