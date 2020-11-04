Panthers on doorstep of first-ever trip to state title match

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - St. John Paul II’s volleyball program is one win away from their first-ever trip to the state championship match.

In the region final, the Panthers outlasted Christ’s Church Academy in five sets, 3-2, taking the final set 20-18.

JPII has won nine straight matches since October 3, but before that mark, had lost three straight to bookended a stretch in which the Panthers lost four of five.

The team says the moment that changed the season was prior to the district tournament, they had breakfast together and went to mass as a unit - something that isn’t out of the ordinary, but as junior setter Caitlin O’Connor says, something that brought the team closer together.

“I think we were just all open with each other,” O’Connor said. “We just had a lot more trust with each other then. We just weren’t stressed about volleyball, it was just a time for us to bond.”

The Panthers play Geneva in the state semifinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Geneva. If they win, they move onto the state title match on November 14.

