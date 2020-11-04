Advertisement

Referendum on creation of Children’s Services Council passes

This group, which includes both City and County Commissioners, says a CSC has worked in other counties, and it could work in this community.
This group, which includes both City and County Commissioners, says a CSC has worked in other counties, and it could work in this community.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The referendum establishing a Children’s Services Council in Leon County has passed.

With 100% of precincts reporting, 99,816 votes in favor of the CSC were tallied, while 51,955 votes against it were recorded. That translates to 65.77% of voters in favor of the council, while 34.23% were against it.

Critics of the referendum say a pandemic is not the right time for a new property tax. Supporters of the CSC say the children in this community can’t wait.

The council will have the option of levying a property tax of up to $500,000.

The amount people will pay in taxes as a result of the referendum’s passing will vary from person-to-person. Jon Moyle from Our Kids First says with a median home value of $100,000, a person without exemptions would pay under $50. Those with the homestead exemption would pay just under $25 annually.

Moyle says earlier Tuesday, he and other supporters were cautiously optimistic, but now they feel gratified. They believe the wide ranging support for the group will help it succeed.

Supporters including Mayor John Dailey, Superintendent Rocky Hanna and Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil.

“In one chief way, is that there will be a dedicated funding source that will have local people making decision to tackle local problems,” Moyle says.

Aside from the CSC, Moyle says he’s been very pleased at the way the community handled the discussion surrounding the issue, with healthy discourse.

He asks opponents to keep an open mind.

