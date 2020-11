TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rocky Hanna has won his reelection bid for Superintendent of Leon County Schools.

Hanna came away with 92,721 of the votes while his challengers, Pam Hightower and Keisha Washington, garnered 62,065 and 677 votes, respectively.

Hanna received 59.64% of the votes.

