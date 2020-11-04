Tallahassee voters expereince short lines, short wait times on Election Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County saw record turnout during early voting, and many voters continued to cast their ballot on Tuesday.

The lines at the Donald Tucker Civic Center were nothing like they were during early voting.

Voters say they waited in line no longer than 5 to 10 minutes.

Many voters at the Civic Center were young college students eager to cast their vote in the 2020 election, some casting their vote for the very first time.

The voters say the process was smooth.

They had to be socially distant, wear their masks and hand sanitizer was easily available.

The young voters say they are glad to show up to the polls, and let their voice be heard.

“In this election, we definitely have a lot of 18 to 23 year olds coming out and exercising their right, which is absolutely fantastic, the voter turnout. Regardless of political party everyone needs to vote, it’s just how it is. It’s what everybody has fought for and that’s what we need to keep to doing for years to come,” said Skyler Ewing.

“I feel very confident that my vote will matter and that I’ll be making a difference in what will happen later on,” said Breyon Spencer.

“I was actually very excited. I like the fact that my voice actually matters and I can actually make a difference in our community and our whole country,” said Alexandria Dalassio.

At the Supervisor of Elections Office, voters were able to submit their ballots traditionally or in a drop box for mail-in ballots.

The 2020 election has been different than past years due to the pandemic.

However, those who voted in-person or by mail say they were glad to show up because it was their civic duty.

“It was great, it was very easy there wasn’t a line. I was able to bring my daughter in with me so she was able to have the experience on the inside for the first time,” said Shad Seabrooks.

“I didn’t really want to vote by mail at first, but I thought that was the safest way to go to avoid a large group of people,” said Niah Barton.

Polls in Florida closed at 7 p.m. local time, and all mail-in ballots had to be received at that time.

