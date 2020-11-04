4 #Tally19 protesters take diversion deal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court records shows only four of the fifteen protestors arrested in front of Florida’s Capitol Labor Day weekend have opted to accept a diversion deal offered by the state attorney.

Court records show only one of the protestors, a 24-year-old woman, has actually had the charges dropped as a result. It shows those charges were dropped on Tuesday.

Judge Aikens reviewed the cases at a hearing Wednesday morning.

The rest of the protestors facing misdemeanor charges for clashes with police on Sept. 5, have been scheduled for upcoming court hearings in December and January. The protestors are charged with resisting arrest.

The Sept. 5 protest occurred in response to a grand jury decision clearing Tallahassee Police officers of wrongdoing in three deadly shootings.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.