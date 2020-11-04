Advertisement

‘The model of efficiency’: National shame of ballot counting over in Florida

(WCTV)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Pundits nationally are now calling Florida’s election system a model for the nation, but it took a national embarrassment to make it happen.

As votes are still being counted, voters in Pennsylvania are getting a message from their governor.

“So it may take a little longer than we’re used to, even a few days, but that’s okay,” said Governor Tom Wolf in a televised PSA.

And on Fox News, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee had this to say: “Florida was a national embarrassment in how it counted votes. Now, its the national model of efficiency,” said Huckabee.

But it didn’t come easily.

Florida has been the butt of jokes for nearly two decades.

In 2001, then-State Representative Dudley Goodlet shepherded a massive change through the state legislature.

“I think it happened because reasonable people who can disagree at times understood the importance of getting it right,” said Goodlet.

Just two members of the 160-member legislature voted no.

The $32 million that was spent in 2001 would be worth about $50 million today.

It’s money those involved back then say was well worth it.

It is the framework of what we see today.

And now, Governor Ron DeSantis is saying the long national shame is over.

“So, perhaps, 2020 was the year that we finally vanquished the ghost of Bush versus Gore,” said DeSantis.

Because of the pandemic, the governor ordered mail ballots be counted early.

We didn’t get a chance to ask if that change will be made permanent.

The governor also ridiculed Nevada, which stopped counting ballots overnight and said there may have been ulterior motives for the major networks not calling Florida when the outcome was known.

He didn’t specify what those motives may have been.

