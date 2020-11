WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says a crash caused live powerlines to fall on Highway 319 near the Wakulla County Public Library.

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area and find a detour. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook about this crash around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies are working a traffic accident on Hwy 319 near the Wakulla County Public Library. Currently there are live... Posted by Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jared Miller on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

