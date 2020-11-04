Tropical Storm Eta over Nicaragua, but could reemerge in the Caribbean Sea

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Eta’s center of circulation lacked convection Wednesday morning, but it could intensify again as its forecast to move back into open water by the weekend.

The center of Eta was located 135 miles north-northeast of Managua, Nicaragua according to the 10 a.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds were around 50 mph with a minimum central pressure of 996 millibars.

Eta’s circulation appeared healthy, but the deep convection near the center was lacking since the storm was over land and not in the warm fuel of the Caribbean Sea. It is forecast to meander over Central America through Friday, and return to the Caribbean Sea by the weekend.

An upper-level trough of low pressure is forecast to dip into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. This should help pull the storm farther north and potentially aim for western Cuba according to the National Hurricane Center’s official forecast. The European and American GFS ensemble forecast members range widely with the path of the storm. The majority of the members hint at a northerly turn towards South Florida late in the weekend to early next week, and the 4- to 5-day official forecast reflect that possible scenario. What happens beyond the fifth day is still uncertain.

Predicting the strength is a bit tricky since it depends on the influence of the trough of low pressure, the heat content in the Caribbean as well as any land interaction (Cuba).

“[I]nteraction with the aforementioned trough could result in a structure that is more subtropical or hybrid,” the National Hurricane Center noted in the Wednesday morning discussion.

Those in Florida as well as the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the progress of Eta over the next several days.

