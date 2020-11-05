Bainbridge football looks to keep rushing game strong, remain top of region with mid-week win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge football team enters Thursday’s contest against Westover ranked #7 in the state, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Bearcats continue region play this week after stepping out of the region and defeating Dade Christian last week, 35-14.

After a 1-3 start, with all three losses coming to schools in higher classifications, Bainbridge has won three straight and are tied with Thomas County Central for the top spot in Region 1-AAAA.

The running game has been one of the bright spots for the Bearcats over the last month.

“Working on driving my feet and keep running,” running back Rashad Broadnex said. “Don’t let one tackle take me down. Trust my O-line, trust they are going to do their job and follow behind them. Right now, we’re average about 100 yards per game, I think we could go for like 150, 200.”

Bainbridge plays Westover Thursday in Albany.

