Advertisement

Bainbridge football looks to keep rushing game strong, remain top of region with mid-week win

Bainbridge Bearcats football
Bainbridge Bearcats football(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge football team enters Thursday’s contest against Westover ranked #7 in the state, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Bearcats continue region play this week after stepping out of the region and defeating Dade Christian last week, 35-14.

After a 1-3 start, with all three losses coming to schools in higher classifications, Bainbridge has won three straight and are tied with Thomas County Central for the top spot in Region 1-AAAA.

The running game has been one of the bright spots for the Bearcats over the last month.

“Working on driving my feet and keep running,” running back Rashad Broadnex said. “Don’t let one tackle take me down. Trust my O-line, trust they are going to do their job and follow behind them. Right now, we’re average about 100 yards per game, I think we could go for like 150, 200.”

Bainbridge plays Westover Thursday in Albany.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Co. deputy’s house, cars shot up
Election results for South Georgia and North Florida
Florida voters pass amendment raising state’s minimum wage
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 4, 2020
AP: President Donald Trump projected to win Florida

Latest News

With FHSAA playoffs here, Big Bend coaches react to knowing fate over a month out
Rest, reps and scouting: With FHSAA playoffs here, Big Bend coaches react to knowing fate over a month out
Thomasville hoping to use bye week ahead of playoffs to Bulldogs' greatest advantage
Former Cowboy Jay says FSU’s second open week came at ‘perfect time’