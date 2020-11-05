City Commission looks into creating crisis response unit for non-violent mental health calls for service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission will weigh the creation of a new multi-disciplinary crisis response unit at its Tuesday meeting.

The three-person team would be dispatched to non-violent calls for service, where someone may be having a mental or behavioral health issue.

City staff who have worked on the initiative say they are working to bring partners together to solve what can be a difficult problem; they’re starting from the perspective that mental health is important for everybody.

The pilot program will have a three-person team.

“A licensed mental health professional that will be trained and supported through the Apalachee Center, but also an EMT or a paramedic, somebody who is equipped and able to help address any medical issues that might come on the scene, as well as a law enforcement officer that is trained in crisis intervention,” said Abena Ojetayo, the Director of Housing and Community Resilience.

As part of the partnership, the Apalachee Center will train and hire two licensed mental health professionals; they will split the role to ensure coverage seven days a week.

“We’ve had a mobile response team that’s part of Apalachee Center for the last couple of years, but this is kind of taking things to a whole new level,” said President and CEO Dr. Jay Reeve. “The aim of this is to be able to respond to mental health crises, behavioral health crises in the community without making folks frightened of law enforcement.”

Dr. Reeve wants to help fight the stigma against mental health struggles.

“Make it safe place for folks to be able to feel heard and help the crisis that they’re in abate,” he said.

Tallahassee is taking notes from other communities, looking at similar programs that already exist in places such as Portland, Oregon, and Colorado.

“As this community continues to invest in creative and innovative ways to solve these problems, it can only get better,” said Ojetayo. “When folks are having a crisis, it’s hard to distinguish between immediate threat to yourself or your business, to just helping somebody work through it. So we’re hoping that the mix of folks on the team will actually bring some balance and some thoughtfulness to how we engage with others.”

It will be called the “Tallahassee Emergency Assessment Mobile Unit,” or “TEAM.”

The City has dedicated $500,000 to the pilot program; they are hoping to have it begin in early spring of 2021, if approved by the Commission.

