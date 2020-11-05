Advertisement

Former Bush attorney Richard speaks on 2020 election litigation

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Americans are still waiting to see who will be the next President of the United States.

The election is already landing in the courts just one day after the polls closed.

Tallahassee attorney Barry Richard, who famously worked as George W. Bush’s lawyer in 2000, says the 2020 election is a lot different than in 2000.

Richard says what is causing the delay during the 2020 election is not the design of the ballots, but the counting of votes.

Richard adds he doesn’t expect a lengthy delay like we saw in 2000.

“It could take another day or possibly, in some jurisdictions, another two days and if there are lawsuits filed, which is entirely possible, I don’t think it would extend it much beyond that. Because the courts in 2000 acted very quickly, the litigation itself was not lengthy,” said Richard.

When asked about President Trump filing suits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, he tells WCTV that he doesn’t see the suits going very far in the court system because there is no legal basis behind it.

Richard, like the rest of the country, will continue watching over the case for the next few days.

Former Bush attorney Richard speaks on 2020 election litigation

