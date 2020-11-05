Advertisement

Former Cowboy Jay says FSU’s second open week came at ‘perfect time’

By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Florida State prepares for Pittsburgh, the defense could use the help of former Madison County Cowboy Travis Jay.

The redshirt freshman defensive back is still battling injuries but has seen snap in each of the last two contests for the Noles after missing games against Jacksonville State and Notre Dame.

Jay says he’s doing things necessary to get back healthy and that it’s a slow process. He also says the second open date came at a great time.

“I say it was at the right moment. Like coach told us, we where we want to be. With the loss to Louisville, it gave us a lot of time to focus on the things that we need to fix coming into this week to play Pitt.”

FSU hosts Pittsburgh Saturday at 4 p.m.

