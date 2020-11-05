Advertisement

Harvest organized for crop of Texas farmer lost to COVID-19

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - At his mother’s funeral, 49-year-old Layne Adams began to feel symptoms of the same virus that took her life. Days later on October 12 he would succumb to it as well, leaving behind his loving family, friends and a cotton crop.

“One day he was in ICU and the next day he was gone,” Adams' daughter Haileigh Muehlstein said.

She says it was a devastating call that contained the news their father had died after contracting COVID-19. Luckily, she said, there were people there for them in the difficult days to come.

“I don’t think we could feel more blessed,” Muehlstein said. “Nobody wants to be in this situation but we just feel so blessed to have such a community of people that surround us.”

Tom Gregory, a fellow farmer, knew Adams' crop north of Ralls had not been harvested.

“I got on the phone and started calling and texting farmers and had a tremendous response,” Gregory said. “Farmers come together. We’ve got farmers here today from Floydada, Crosbyton, Ralls, Lorenzo, Acuff, Slaton and Petersburg. We’ve got about 20 machines going today and we’re going to get Layne’s crop harvested for the girls.”

Gregory estimates around 75 people were set to harvest around 1,500 acres Wednesday. William Clark Green Cotton Relief Fund donated fuel and Hurst Farm Supply assisted, as well. The farmers gathered for a meal following the harvest.

“Without them, we wouldn’t have today,” Muehlstein said. “I’m just very thankful and our family is very thankful for everyone that’s reached out and been helpful to us.”

Gregory said there’s a brotherhood among farmers.

“I don’t know if [Layne] ever met a stranger,” Gregory said. “I think that shows today.”

That brotherhood knows tough times but there’s no choice but reap what’s been sewn.

“I see that he lived the best life that he possibly could have lived and made a lot of friends in the process,” Muehlstein said. “Even though he lived a short life, he lived a very plentiful life. I guess that’s all we can ask for.”

Copyright 2020 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Nov. 5, 2020

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Nov. 5, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 5, 2020

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Nov. 4, 2020.

Coronavirus

751,000 Americans seek jobless aid as layoffs remain elevated

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
A surge in viral cases and Congress' failure so far to provide more aid for struggling individuals and businesses are threatening to deepen Americans' economic pain.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Nov. 5, 2020

Updated: 18 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Nov. 5, 2020

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

National

Harvest organized for crop of Ralls farmer lost to COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
Gregory estimates around 75 people were set to harvest around 1,500 acres Wednesday.

National Politics

Fulton County, Ga., official updates ballot count

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Fulton County Director of Registration Richard Barron gives an update on the vote county Thursday in Atlanta.

National

A weakened Eta moves on to Honduras with drenching rains

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Eta is moving over Honduras as a weakened tropical depression but still bringing the heavy rains that have caused deadly landslides while drenching the country’s east and the north of neighboring Nicaragua.

National Politics

Race for White House narrows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A handful of battleground states are still counting mail-in ballots that will decide the election.

National Politics

Biden pushes closer to victory in race for the White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he was one battleground state away — any would do — from becoming president-elect.