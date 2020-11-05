Leon volleyball touting chemistry ahead of state semifinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon High School, the defending Class 6A volleyball state champions, are two wins away from defending their crown.

Leon heads to the state semifinals after their most impressive win of the playoffs, a 3-0 victory over Niceville.

This week at practice, Head Coach Angie Strickland focused on conditioning and the serve-receive game. Players like Katherine Wiggins feel confident in that area, as well as others.

“Our passing is pretty good,” Wiggins said, “But I also feel good in our team chemistry and we all get along really well and we are always there for each other when we get into a rut and we need to get out of it.”

Leon plays St. Petersburg Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.