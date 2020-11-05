Advertisement

Leon volleyball touting chemistry ahead of state semifinals

Leon Volleyball
Leon Volleyball(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon High School, the defending Class 6A volleyball state champions, are two wins away from defending their crown.

Leon heads to the state semifinals after their most impressive win of the playoffs, a 3-0 victory over Niceville.

This week at practice, Head Coach Angie Strickland focused on conditioning and the serve-receive game. Players like Katherine Wiggins feel confident in that area, as well as others.

“Our passing is pretty good,” Wiggins said, “But I also feel good in our team chemistry and we all get along really well and we are always there for each other when we get into a rut and we need to get out of it.”

Leon plays St. Petersburg Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Co. deputy’s house, cars shot up
Election results for South Georgia and North Florida
Florida voters pass amendment raising state’s minimum wage
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 4, 2020
AP: President Donald Trump projected to win Florida

Latest News

Florida State soccer set for first-round rematch with Notre Dame in ACC Tournament
Nicoletti eager to make Seminoles debut after multiple setbacks
Bainbridge football looks to keep rushing game strong, remain top of region with mid-week win
With FHSAA playoffs here, Big Bend coaches react to knowing fate over a month out