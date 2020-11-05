Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: November 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another gorgeous weather day, locally, but we are still keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Eta.

Our area started out clear and chilly, in the upper-30s to low-40s, but then had plenty of afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Wednesday evening will see a few clouds move in from the east and comfortable overnight lows in the low-to-mid-50s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer, with highs near 80. A stray afternoon light shower is possible, mainly over eastern areas.

Friday will be similar, except for a milder start in the low-to-mid-60s.

By the weekend, lows will be in the mid-to-upper-60s and highs in the low-80s. We’ll see more weekend clouds, with a slight chance of afternoon showers.

The long-range forecast will be similar, but will also be greatly dependent on what happens with Eta; it became a weak Tropical Storm over Central America on Wednesday and will continue to weaken. However, it is expected to turn to the Caribbean by Friday and re-strengthen to a Tropical Storm.

The forecast beyond that, into the weekend and next week, is still very uncertain, but there is a chance for it to move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Stay with WCTV for updates, but know that Eta will not have any impact on our local weather, at least through the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.