Miller Co. reelects sheriff who died from cancer, county attorney to make final call

Miller County Sheriff Scott Worsley after he was sworn in as the county's top lawman in 2017.
Miller County Sheriff Scott Worsley after he was sworn in as the county's top lawman in 2017.(WALB)
By Niah Humphrey | WALB News
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Election Day brought a dilemma to Miller County.

Sheriff Scott Worsley won reelection Tuesday, even though he died of cancer on Oct. 27.

According to lawyers from Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office, the challenger, Richard Morgan, should be declared the winner. However, the office is deferring to the county attorney to make the final call.

As of right now, Chief Deputy Robert Frier will serve as the interim sheriff.

After Tuesday’s election results, incumbent Worsley came out with 52 percent of the votes, while Morgan received 48 percent, making Worsely the winner.

WALB has reached out to the Miller County attorney multiple times and left a message to determine where they are in figuring out who the next sheriff would be. We are waiting to get a response. We’ve also reached out to Morgan and are waiting to hear back from him as well.

