Minimum wage hike leaves unknowns for local businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 6.3 million Florida voters gave the thumbs up Tuesday to raise the minimum wage, but some in the service industry are worried about how they’ll pay for it.

Amendment 2 will boost the minimum wage to $15 over the next six years. Despite 61 percent of voters on board, some restaurant and service industry leaders say the hike could leave to job losses and closed doors.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association issued a statement Wednesday voicing these concerns. It read:

“Given the devastating impacts COVID-19 has already had on Florida’s economy, we are extremely worried about the job losses and business closures that will accompany this mandate,” said Carol Dover, President & CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, which represents thousands of businesses that will be impacted by the excessive minimum wage hike. “We are proud of our small business owners and employees from across the state who came together to fight this amendment. We have seen too many places across the country that have implemented this wage hike, only to see workers who were promised more money instead lose their jobs altogether. Today, we are worried about our small businesses and the Floridians who will lose their jobs.”

Rob Bazemore own Metro Deli. He says, while everyone at the deli makes higher wages than the current minimum, the extra costs will have to come from somewhere.

“A little concerned about the floor being set that high, since we don’t have anyone that makes minimum wage, the new standard makes the floor higher. So our floor would be higher, so we’re going to have to sort that out, I think,” Bazemore said. “We’ll have to figure out where that will be. We hope that everything will just pick up steam and go back to normal, and maybe we just absorb it and keep on trucking. That’s the goal.”

Many restaurant owners in Tallahassee said Wednesday the raise could lead to higher product costs, or could force businesses to have to raise their prices.

Still, many are waiting to see just how these impacts play out.

Per the amendment, minimum wage will raise to $10 per hour in 2021, then an additional $1 every proceeding year.

