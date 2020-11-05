Rest, reps and scouting: With FHSAA playoffs here, Big Bend coaches react to knowing fate over a month out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next two weeks will be full of playoff football in the Sunshine State, with over 20 of our area teams set to participate.

This year, of course, everybody was invited to the dance, but in addition to that, everyone’s invite came early, with the Florida High School Athletic Association releasing brackets and seeding in early October, with a month of football left to be played.

So how does a program prepare for a gaggle of games that could be seen as a moot point?

Last month, Suwannee’s Kyler Hall told us it boils down to rest, reps and scouting.

“It changes things a little bit, we have some guys out so we have an opportunity for guys to step up and get some meaningful reps but then also keeping in the back of your mind we could see these guys [Wakulla] in the second round," Hall said. "We play Baker County Week 11 and we could potentially see them in the playoffs.”

A sentiment echoed by Snead’s Bill Thomas, whose Pirates will face Liberty County in the first round in a rematch of the season’s opening contest.

“I think we can have fun for the games we’re at, have fun and be better this week than we were before," Thomas explained. "I think it’s a unique situation this year with the bracket coming out so early and seeing some of those guys already. I think it’s been a plus for us to get better.”

But, Thomas says it goes beyond looking into the future’s window and turning attention to the mirror of the present.

“We feel like it’s all about taking care of us, about us making sure we secure the ball better, making sure that we get better at this aspect of the game, and this aspect and we know what we’ve improved on and what we still have to improve on so I think it’s different because we really can focus on us.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.