Tallahassee corruption trial on track for January

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette is still on track for trial in January.

Attorneys discussed timelines and transcripts during a conference call in the case Thursday afternoon.

Burnette was arrested last year and charged in a bribery scheme along with former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his associate Paige Carter-Smith.

Maddox and Carter-Smith have entered guilty pleas in the case.

Burnette’s federal trial has already been delayed twice due to the pandemic.

The judge in the case says he will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and can’t rule out delaying the case again if necessary, pointing out it would require a jury to be present in the courtroom for weeks.

Burnette’s trial is scheduled to begin on January 25 and could last up to a month.

