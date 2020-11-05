Advertisement

Tallahassee residents react to election cliffhanger

Ballots
Ballots(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the 2020 Presidential race remains uncertain, a lot of Americans remain anxious to get the results.

In Tallahassee, voters say they are still surprised by the uncertainty. They thought with record voter turnout, the results would have been clear by Wednesday.

At the Leon County Elections office, all the votes have been counted and there is a clear winner in Florida.

As the White House hangs in the balance, voters in Tallahassee say they’re waiting with anticipation.

“I think it definitely kind of brings a lot of tension and uncertainty because people kind of just want to know the results and move on,” said Meredith Freeman.

“It was such a great turnout you know historic and for it to be questionable at this point, I would not have thought this would be happening,” said Leola Carter.

The Trump campaign is already calling for recounts in Wisconsin and has filed suits in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

