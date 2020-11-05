Advertisement

TCAC holds protests calling for all votes to be counted

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community Action Committee gathered for a rally at Cascades Park after President Donald Trump announced he didn’t believe ballots tabulated after Nov. 3 should count.

TCAC member Trish Brown says it’s blatant voter suppression.

“Blatantly out there practicing voter suppression and it’s obvious, we see it, and we know it and you are steadily do this in front of our faces, in front of our eyes and the thing is we are not going to continue to tolerate this," shared Brown.

Other Tallahassee residents believe the election shouldn’t end until all votes are counted.

“I think until all the votes get counted in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia then we just need to sit back and wait for the news," explained Tallahassee resident Aaron Rodriguez.

However, Governor Ron DeSantis says the late counting of votes can lead to a lack of trust from U.S. Citizens.

“When you go by one candidate winning by so much, if then that candidate flips three days later, even if everything is on the level on that, that is something that’s not going to inspire confidence," says DeSantis.

Delilah Pierre says she believes people came out to protest because they want to fight for what they believe in.

“So I think it shows that people care, people care about these elections and though things might not be perfect there is room for improvement and growth," says Pierre.

Members of TCAC say that regardless of who is elected, they will continue to take to the streets the protest to hold those in power accountable and to ensure that people from all walks of life have equal rights.

