The Elephant and Donkey in the Room: St. John’s Episcopal Church holds digital forum to counter political divide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The political divide is causing a great deal of distress for many people and one Tallahassee congregation is working to counter balance that.

St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Tallahassee spent the last few weeks preparing and is now offering peace and solace to the public.

Throughout the month of October, St. John’s had a digital campaign with a series of videos that included prayers for the country and patriotic hymns. This week, they’re providing several tangible ways for people to cope with the stress.

The historic bells inside St. John’s rang for an hour on Tuesday afternoon while the sanctuary inside was opened for public prayer on Election Day.

“People just need a refuge, a place to feel peace,” said David Killeen, Rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

More than 24 hours later, with uncertainty looming at the polls, a post-election day discussion was held via a digital forum, hosted by longtime journalist Skip Foster.

The forum was titled “The Elephant and Donkey in the Room.”

“It was a long night and the day continues,” Foster said. “I really am able to hear fluent blue and red being spoken and understand it and I’m not necessarily offended by it.”

The goal of the forum was to infuse humor into a deep discussion while focusing on the national divide and our ability to overcome it.

“I think it is very important that we have peace in our hearts and have that spiritual renewal and that spiritual renewal can bring about civic uncertainty and renewal,” Killeen said.

All in an effort to bridge the gap between differing opinions and to heal the heart of democracy.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.