Thomasville hoping to use bye week ahead of playoffs to Bulldogs' greatest advantage

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Scheduling in 2020 provided plenty of challenges for high school programs across our area, on both sides of the border. But, through the struggles, there’s been some unintended advantages, including for the Thomasville Bulldogs.

Thomasville is playing its entire region schedule in succession and have an open week before the start of the playoffs.

Bulldogs Head Coach Zach Grage says his squad will try to use the unconventional layout to their advantage.

“We’ll see how it fares. We can definitely play the positive, the best thing about it is it split our season into legitimate thirds; we have five non-region games, open week, five region games, open week and then five playoff games, hopefully, and then we’re through we’ll play the positives and see and we’ll how it happens," Grage said.

Thomasville closes its regular season against Fitzgerald and Berrien County.

