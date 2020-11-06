Advertisement

Bainbridge takes Region 1-AAAA lead with 28-14 win over Westover

By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Bearcats defeated the Westover Patriots, 28-14, on Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.

The Bearcats’ victory gives them first place in Region 1-AAAA and moves the 'Cats to 3-0 in region play.

Coming into the contest, the Bearcats were tied with Thomas County Central at 2-0 in the region play. Watch highlights from Thrusday’s game in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Co. deputy’s house, cars shot up
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 5, 2020
Minimum wage hike leaves unknowns for local businesses
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Trump backers converge on vote centers in Michigan, Arizona

Latest News

Lowndes to use strong rush attack against Colquitt County in showdown likely to decide region title
Bainbridge football looks to keep rushing game strong, remain top of region with mid-week win
Florida State soccer set for first-round rematch with Notre Dame in ACC Tournament
Leon volleyball touting chemistry ahead of state semifinals