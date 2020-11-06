Bainbridge takes Region 1-AAAA lead with 28-14 win over Westover

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Bearcats defeated the Westover Patriots, 28-14, on Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.

The Bearcats’ victory gives them first place in Region 1-AAAA and moves the 'Cats to 3-0 in region play.

Coming into the contest, the Bearcats were tied with Thomas County Central at 2-0 in the region play. Watch highlights from Thrusday’s game in the video player above.

