Bruce Willis returns to Fitzgerald to work on new project

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Actor Bruce Willis, known for films like “Armageddon” and “Die Hard,” was back in Fitzgerald to work on a new project.

Brandy Elrod, the director of tourism, arts and culture and the camera-ready Liaison for Fitzgerald and Ben Hill County, gave WALB News 10 a sneak-peek into Fitzgerald’s world of film.

“We do have some A-list actors here in Fitzgerald, including Bruce Willis,” said Elrod. “Filming will begin, I do believe, tomorrow morning."

Willis was in Fitzgerald, a city known for its wild chickens, last year to film a sci-fi thriller film called “Breach” with an expected release in 2021.

Now, Willis has returned to work on this new project and not much else is known about the production at the moment.

It seems 2020 and 2021 is looking bright for the City of Fitzgerald.

“We have multiple projects in the works,” said Elrod.

The pandemic did slow down projects and productions in the city for a while.

“However, all of those projects are picking back up where they left off,” said Elrod.

Elrod said production companies and the city are very serious about following COVID-19 safety protocols as they welcome people from across the globe into their town for work.

She said they’re planning on several other film and TV projects to start before the end of the year. One of them being a film that is expected to start in December.

As the Fitzgerald film industry grows, so does its economy.

Elrod said when production companies come in, they dine and shop locally.

But there are also opportunities for you to get hands-on experience on-set.

“We are providing opportunities for paid acting roles as well as there are opportunities for jobs in the production end of things,” said Elrod.

You can get updates on casting calls by following the Film Fitzgerald - Camera Ready Liaison Facebook page.

You can also get more information by sending an email to filmfitzgeraldcrl@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.