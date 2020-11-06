Florida State soccer set for first-round rematch with Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s soccer team, currently ranked #2 in the nation, will head to Cary, North Carolina for the ACC Tournament next week.

Going into the tournament, the Seminoles have only given up four goals all season long, second only to North Carolina in the conference.

The ACC Tournament provides a challenge right off the bat for FSU, as they’ll face Notre Dame for the second time this season. To start the year, the Seminoles defeated the Fighting Irish, 5-0.

“That game is going to help us a lot because we are going to go back and use the video and learn about ourselves,” Krikorian said. “I’m sure much like we did after the Notre Dame game, the Notre Dame staff did the same.”

FSU faces #14 Notre Dame on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

