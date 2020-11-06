Former Valdosta State Prison corrections officer gets federal sentence

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A former Valdosta State Prison corrections officer has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for smuggling contraband into VSP, according to Charlie Peeler, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

A press release from Peeler’s office says Melissa Crawford, 53, of Macon, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

THE CASE:

On January 8, 2019, Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC) investigators were told Crawford, a corrections officer at VSP, would be smuggling contraband into the prison the following day, Peeler’s office reported.

The release states that on Jan. 9, Crawford and another corrections officer, who was chosen at random, were informed that their vehicles were to be searched.

Crawford attempted to leave the property in her car, nearly hitting another officer, but was stopped, the release explains.

Peeler said Crawford admitted she attempted to leave because there were narcotics in her car.

During a search of the car, 27.53 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of marijuana and four cell phones packaged in Ziplock bags were found, according to the press release.

The press release says Crawford admitted to DEA agents that she smuggled in contraband on at least four prior occasions and was paid by Green Dot cards for her deliveries of contraband to an inmate.

“Smuggling contraband, cell phones and drugs into prisons endanger prisoners, prison staff and the public. The fact that the contraband, in this case, was being smuggled in by a corrections officer, whose duty it was to protect our citizens, makes this crime even more egregious, and does a disservice to all the honorable women and men who work in the prison system,” said Peeler. “We will prosecute those caught smuggling contraband into prison to the fullest extent of the law, and those caught with contraband in prison will also face serious punishment. I want to thank the DEA and Georgia’s Department of Corrections (DOC) for their work investigating this case.”

Crawford was sentenced to three years and 10 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

“The public places trust in law enforcement officers and expects them to protect and serve,” said Robert Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “When an officer violates this oath, that public trust is eroded. The defendant in this case does not reflect the honest and hardworking men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line daily to protect and serve. This case is a reminder that no officer is above the law, and the officer in this case will spend well-deserved time in prison. This case is a shining example of what can be achieved when DEA works hand-in-hand with its law enforcement partners.”

“The GDC maintains a zero-tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety. We appreciate the support of our federal partners in our efforts to see that justice is served on this former officer,” said GDC Commissioner Timothy Ward. “The actions of this individual do not reflect the hundreds of officers who are committed each and every day to ensuring the safety of the public and the safe operations of our facilities.”

